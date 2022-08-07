DadBods: Support, tips, tricks and 'dadventures'
By Mike McBride
BBC News NI
Published
A support group for men caring for young children has been started by a first-time father from County Down.
DadBods NI was the brainchild of Col Bignell, who is originally from London, but now lives in Comber.
The group had their first "dadventure" last month when they met for a walk near Scrabo Tower in Newtownards.
"DadBods is a great opportunity to meet up, share parenting tips and support other men who are all trying to raise kids," Mr Bignell said.
"The group is open to any dad, any step-dad, any grandad, any male guardian - it doesn't matter - of a young child who wants to spend time with others in a similar position."
Mr Bignell, who is the proud father of eight-week old Monty, said he started the meet-up group specifically for men after attending a mother and baby group with his partner, Aimee.
"The group was open for dads to attend as well, but when I got there I found that a lot of the stuff was obviously more catered towards women.
"When I looked around online there didn't seem to be that many groups out there just for dads and I thought there must be others, like myself, who would benefit from something like that."
Mr Bignell said the group has been an immense help to their family after relocating to Northern Ireland.
"A lot of my family and friends are living over in England so I don't really have many people here, apart from Aimee and a few others, who I can talk to about dad stuff.
"I've learnt so much from these guys, they have just been super supportive and even given me some of their own parenting tips and tricks."
The father-of-one has said he has been completely blown away by the response to the group and said more and more men are messaging every week wishing to join.
But it's not just the those attending the group that are benefitting.
"Aimee has been loving those few extra hours in bed on Sundays and just having that much needed time to yourself sometimes," he said.
Boyd Shanks Rea, who is also from County Down, was told about the group by his wife, who came across the DadBods Instagram page on social media.
"Megan sent me the link and I thought it would be a great place to take our three-year-old," he told BBC News NI.
Mr Shanks Rea attended the get together at Scrabo Tower with his son, Fynn, and said they both had a really enjoyable day out.
"Fynn would be one of the older kids that goes, but there are kids of all ages there and he's made friends and so have I," Mr Shanks Rea told BBC News NI.
"I have been giving some of the new dads advice about those early years, as I've obviously been there myself not that long ago."
Mr Shanks Rea said the group is a wonderful opportunity to meet other dads and have lots of fun with your children in the great outdoors.
Peter Truman, who is originally from London but now lives in Ballyhackamore, said the group is a great way to meet people and see some beautiful areas in Northern Ireland.
"My wife, Lara, spotted the group online and we both thought it would be great for me to take our kids along.
"My son Linus is two and a half and my daughter Aubrey is just four months old.
"I took them up to the Stormont meet-up and we had a really great time."
Mr Truman has said that for some people in the group it is the first social event they have attended properly since the Covid-19 lockdowns.
"Many of the guys have been cut off from that social aspect for a while and it's amazing to meet up with people again.
"It's great for dads to share stories about how their kids have been getting on and know, by talking to the other dads, that every child progresses in their own way."