David Trimble: NI Assembly recalled to pay tribute
- Published
Northern Ireland Assembly members (MLAs) will gather at Stormont on Tuesday to pay tribute to former First Minister Lord Trimble.
The special sitting will begin at noon.
MLAs will have an opportunity to remember the former Ulster Unionist Party leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, who died last week aged 77.
UK and Irish prime ministers Boris Johnson and Micheál Martin were among mourners who gathered for his funeral in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Monday.
Lord Trimble led the UUP from 1995 to 2005 and was the first person to serve as first minister of Northern Ireland.
He was instrumental in the negotiations and signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which brought to an end the worst of 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles.
Led by Speaker Alex Maskey at Tuesday's sitting, MLAs will also sign a book of condolence.
The assembly will also sit again on Wednesday to try again to elect a new Speaker.
The assembly has not been sitting because the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has refused to vote for a Speaker.
The party is refusing to re-enter power sharing as part of its protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Without a Speaker, the assembly cannot function, but a Speaker can only be elected with support from a majority of unionist and nationalist members and this is not possible without the DUP.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party would not be supporting the election of a new Speaker.