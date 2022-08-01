Barry Noone, charged with murdering mother, has bail overturned
- Published
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been remanded in custody after an appeal by prosecution lawyers.
Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June.
Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address, was arrested at the scene.
He had been granted bail at Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday but this was overturned at the High Court.
Mr Justice McAlinden backed an appeal by the Public Prosecution Service after being told examination of the defendant's phone revealed internet searches for "matricide".
"I have no hesitation in reversing the decision of the district judge and remanding this person in custody because of the clear risk of harm to others," he said.
Claiming that Mr Noone continued to pose a risk, a prosecution lawyer said: "His phones show that he Googled 'matricide' and he Googled 'how long it would take you to die if you slit your wrists?'"
A defence barrister stressed that expert medical evidence did not suggest his client would inevitably self-harm.
However, Mr Justice McAlinden emphasised that a consultant psychiatrist did does not support Mr Noone's case that he was suffering from mental illness at the time of the alleged murder.