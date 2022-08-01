Sion Mills: Kevin McCrory, 77, dies five days after crash
- Published
The man who died five days after a crash in Sion Mills, County Tyrone, last week was Kevin McCrory, 77, from Omagh.
Mr McCrory died in hospital on Sunday 31 July, police have confirmed.
The collision involving a white van and a blue lorry happened on the Melmont Road in the village at about 13:50 BST on 26 July.
Mr McCrory was driving the van. He was transferred to hospital by air ambulance.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to contact them.