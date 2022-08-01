Victor Hamilton: Man charged with murder in Ballymena
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim.
Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house on Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Monday.
A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, while a 23-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.