Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder
- Published
A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week.
The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel.
On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.
He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video-link on Tuesday.
On Monday, Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, of Springfield Crescent in Belfast, appeared via video-link at Coleraine Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, charged with Mr Hamilton's murder.
A detective sergeant told the court he could connect the accused with the case.
Mr Djalo was remanded in custody to reappear next Monday for a bail application.
Mr Hamilton's family said he had only recently moved to the area from Carrickfergus.
A 23-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.