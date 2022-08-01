Victor Hamilton: Second man charge with murder

Victor HamiltonPSNI
Victor Hamilton was found in the driveway of his home in Ballymena

A second man has been charged with the murder of Victor Hamilton in Ballymena last week.

The 63-year-old's body was found at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday 27 July at the front of a house in Orkney Drive, Ballykeel.

On Monday night, detectives confirmed they had charged a 33-year-old man.

He is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video-link on Tuesday.

On Monday, Mamadu Saido Djalo, 29, of Springfield Crescent in Belfast, appeared via video-link at Coleraine Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, charged with Mr Hamilton's murder.

A detective sergeant told the court he could connect the accused with the case.

Mr Djalo was remanded in custody to reappear next Monday for a bail application.

Mr Hamilton's family said he had only recently moved to the area from Carrickfergus.

A 23-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further inquiries.

