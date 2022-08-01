David Trimble had 'considerable strength of character and integrity', mourners told
Lord Trimble was a man who rose to "impossible challenges with considerable strength of character and complete integrity", mourners at his funeral were told.
The funeral of the former Ulster Unionist Party leader took place in Lisburn, County Antrim, on Monday.
The former Nobel Peace Prize winner died a week ago, aged 77.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheál Martin were among the mourners who gathered for the funeral.
The Very Reverend Dr Charles McMullen, who delivered the eulogy at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, reflected on Lord Trimble's life, both as a family man and a politician committed to gaining peace in Northern Ireland.
"The reward for all of us has been a radically changed landscape here in Northern Ireland, which has saved many lives and allowed a generation to grow up in relative peace," he said.
"As so many have said over these past few days, history will be exceedingly kind to David, even if life brought many unrelenting pressures and demands."
Lord Trimble, who died on 25 July at the Ulster Hospital near Belfast, after a short illness, led the UUP from 1995 to 2005. He was the first person to serve as first minister of Northern Ireland.
He was instrumental in the negotiations and signing of the Good Friday Agreement in 1998, which brought to an end the worst of 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland, known as the Troubles.
The deal led to the setting up of a new devolved government at Stormont and ushered in a new, more peaceful era of power-sharing politics.
Lord Trimble was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts, alongside the late John Hume, the then leader of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP).
However, many unionists opposed the agreement and strongly criticised him for signing up to it.
'Most substantial figure'
Lord Trimble's wife, Daphne, smiled as Dr McMullen shared stories about his commitment as a father and husband.
"I am sure that he would have wanted this tribute to be as much about his wife Daphne, because she has been his constant companion and soulmate since their marriage in 1978 and his achievements would not have been possible without her unwavering support," he said.
Lord Trimble's biographer Lord Godson, who also paid tribute during the service, described Lord Trimble as the "most prestigious and substantial figure thrown up by unionism since the foundation of Northern Ireland in 1921".
"The distinguished congregation gathered here today in this church, at short notice in August, is proof-positive that the title of David's biography Himself Alone is in some urgent need of revision for David has never been less alone," he said.
"In death he is finally being afforded the respect and love from all communities on this island that he deserves, and did not always receive in the height of his powers."
Lord Godson also described how Lord Trimble "proved critics" wrong, that he was not interested in a vision "beyond unionism and Orangeism".
Politicians from across the political divide in Northern Ireland also gathered to pay their respects, including senior figures from the UUP and the leaders of Sinn Féin and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
The Reverend Fiona Forbes told mourners that those who came to pay their respects reflected the "legacy" that Lord Trimble had left.
"We have come to remember an academic, a party leader, a peacemaker, a Nobel laureate, the first to serve in the role of first minister in the new Northern Ireland Executive," Ms Forbes said.
Lord Trimble's eldest son Richard, who read a prayer, thanked the congregation on behalf of the Trimble family for their "kind words" following the passing of his father.
As well as Mr Johnson and Mr Martin, key political and state figures who attended the funeral included:
- Irish President Michael D Higgins
- Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara
- Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey
- Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie
- Sinn Féin deputy leader Michelle O'Neill and former leader Gerry Adams
- Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
- Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry
- SDLP leader Colum Eastwood
- Former Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Bertie Ahern
Shortly before he died, Lord Trimble received a letter from former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair, saying he had "changed lives for the better" through the Good Friday Agreement.
Sir Tony told BBC News NI he wanted to tell the peer how important his role in the 1998 peace deal was.
He said his actions during the peace process were what "defines leadership".
Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme earlier on Monday, Sir Tony outlined the contents of his last letter to the dying peer, which was written because Lord Trimble was too ill to take a phone call.
He praised Lord Trimble's leadership through the "agonising negotiations" which led to the Good Friday Agreement, saying he had set an important example for current political leaders.
"The toughest thing is always to say to the people who support you that 'I've got to take you in a new direction, I've got to do something different'," the former prime minister said.
"Because the easiest thing always to do with your own supporters is, frankly, to play the tunes they want to hear.
"And to be prepared to introduce what to them, to many of them, is a discordant note, that takes a lot but it is what defines leadership in the end."
Critics opposed his decision to form a ruling executive which included Sinn Féin ministers in advance of the IRA agreeing to put its weapons beyond use.
Unionist concern over the lack of IRA decommissioning ultimately cost him his job as UUP leader - he lost his Westminster seat to the DUP in 2005.
Analysis: An extraordinary life of ups and downs
By Mark Simpson, BBC News NI news correspondent
The funeral service for David Trimble was held at a church called Harmony Hill.
It seemed an appropriate place to remember a politician who faced many uphill struggles in the search for peace.
If he was looking down at the funeral service at Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church, he would have seen many old friends and foes.
Among them were Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams and Democratic Unionist Party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who quit the Ulster Unionist Party when Trimble was leader.
Donaldson thought Trimble was too soft as a unionist. Adams felt he was too hard.
Both men were under the same roof to pay tribute to him at his funeral.
Trimble may have not won their adoration, but he certainly gained their admiration, for his political courage.
Read more from Mark here.
In his interview, Sir Tony said Lord Trimble was prepared to defend the Good Friday Agreement, even though he knew there would be a high personal cost.
"David said to me when we concluded it: 'Ok I'm going to go with this and once I give you my word, I'll keep it,'" Sir Tony said.
"He did say: 'It's going to cause a lot of angst and anxiety and a lot of criticism for me in doing it.' But he said: 'Nonetheless, I think it's right and we will go for it'."
Sir Tony described Lord Trimble as a very intelligent man with a very dry wit.
He recalled sitting with the then UUP leader in Downing Street, awaiting the arrival of Sinn Féin's Gerry Adams, when Lord Trimble spied a biography of Oliver Cromwell on a bookshelf.
Lord Trimble picked up the book and Sir Tony said: "I think he'd got it out just to make a dig.
"I said: 'I think we'll put that away before our next guest comes in.' So you know, he actually did have a real sense of humour."
In a family death notice, he was remembered as a "dearly loved husband of Daphne, and loving father to Richard, Victoria, Nicholas and Sarah".
The Irish Tricolour was flown at half-mast at a number of Irish government buildings on Monday as a mark of respect.