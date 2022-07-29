Victor Hamilton: Second arrest after body found in driveway
A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in the Belfast area on suspicion of the murder of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim.
Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house on Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday.
A 29-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of the murder remains in custody.
The man was arrested shortly after 11:30 BST in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.