Cookstown: Man charged with murdering mother granted bail
A man charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone, has been granted bail.
Margaret Una Noone, 77, was found dead in her home in Ratheen Avenue on 19 June.
Her 45-year-old son Barry Noone, who shared the same address after moving from England earlier this year to care for her, was arrested at the scene.
He had previously been denied bail after appearing at Omagh Magistrates' Court charged with murder.
At a hearing in Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Friday, defence barrister Fintan McAleer said Mr Noone should be "living in a setting with emotional solace, guidance, advice and support".
He said Mr Noone's family was supportive and willing to put forward cash sureties.
Opposing bail, a detective told the court that Mr Noone presented a risk "given his fragile state and the severity of offending".
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said he did not find "any of the police objections to be made out".
He said he did not believe the defendant was a risk to others and set bail at £1,000.
A prosecuting lawyer advised the decision will be appealed at the High Court.