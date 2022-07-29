Ulster Fleadh 'sad and angry' at video of IRA chants in Dromore pub
- Published
Ulster Fleadh organisers have condemned a video appearing to show a crowd singing "chants referencing the IRA".
It is believed to have been recorded in a pub in Dromore, County Tyrone, last Sunday, on the final day of the Ulster Fleadh.
It is one of Ireland's largest Irish music, dance and language festivals.
Ulster Fleadh said the video was taken at an unaffiliated event and expressed "sadness and anger at what was visible and audible from the footage".
The festival, which was held in Dromore, made its full return since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic last week.
In a statement on Friday, the Ulster Fleadh committee said it condemned "in the strongest possible terms" the content of the video.
'Does nothing to build trust'
"The Ulster Fleadh is proud to be a positive celebration of culture and we have worked hard to build relationships across all communities in our society," said the committee.
"Part of the Fleadh programme this year included marching bands from different traditions and this is something we believe is central to bringing communities together and highlights our shared rich musical and cultural heritage.
"If any member of An Comhaltas is identified to have participated in this chant or any other sectarian activity, our committee will take steps to ensure this is dealt with in the strongest possible terms.
"This sort of incident has no place within the promotion of culture, does nothing to build trust and relations across communities."
DUP assembly member Deborah Erskine said that organisers "have shown clear leadership and they must be congratulated" for their condemnation of the video.
Ulster Unionist Tom Elliott said "the glorification of terrorism is absolutely disgraceful and disgusting; every single person in that video should hold their heads in shame".