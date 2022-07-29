Londonderry: Attempted murder arrest after man stabbed
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man in his 40s was stabbed in Londonderry.
The incident took place shortly before 05:30 BST on Friday at a flat in Crawford Square.
The man is in hospital after suffering lacerations and puncture wounds to his body.
Police remain at the scene and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
"We're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5.30am, and who has information they believe may assist our investigation to get in touch with our detectives," Det Sgt Lizzie Ballentine said.