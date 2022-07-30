Belfast Pride parade returns to city after Covid pause
Belfast Pride parade is set to return to the city on Saturday for the first time in three years.
The last Pride parade in 2019 was Belfast's biggest ever of its kind, with 60,000 people attending.
Organisers hope this year's event celebrating LGBT+ people, which first took place in 1991, will be even bigger.
The Covid-19 pandemic put a halt to the parade, with last year's Pride festival taking place online.
This meant organisers missed the opportunity to celebrate the parade's 30th anniversary last year.
It is also the first time a parade has taken place since the introduction of equal marriage in Northern Ireland.
"People in Belfast, in our community, are very happy to see the return of Pride and they're ready to see it back on our streets," Belfast Pride's co-chair, John O'Doherty said.
"We're expecting Belfast Pride 2022 to be the biggest Pride festival Belfast has ever seen and we're so excited to have so many new groups joining us for the first time, not least of all the GAA and Ulster Rugby."
'A welcoming city for all'
This year the parade will also be led by a group of asylum seekers and refugees.
Mr O'Doherty said: "We want to send a very clear message that Belfast is a welcoming city for all, not least of all newcomers to our city."
The parade kicks off at 13:00 BST from Custom House Square in the city before finishing at Victoria Street.
It will be followed by a day of entertainment at Custom House Square, including singing and drag queen performances.
A family village will also be set up near the Big Fish monument on Donegall Quay featuring face painting, bouncy castles and performances by a local circus school.