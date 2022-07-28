Londonderry: Man bitten on his face during serious assault
A man in his 30s has been bitten on his face, punched and kicked during a serious assault in Londonderry.
The incident happened in the Waterloo Street area of the city sometime between 01:30 and 03:00 BST on Sunday.
The man sustained injuries to his face and his hands after being assaulted by two males, the police have said.
Insp McDermott appealed for anyone who was in the area on Sunday and may have any information about the incident to come forward.