North west floods: More than 400 homes report damage
More than 400 homes in the north west have now reported flood damage to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Initial estimates during a meeting of the council's adverse weather working group on Monday had the figure at 300.
It is understood 70mm of rain fell in the space of five hours at the weekend, overwhelming many drainage systems.
The council has encouraged anyone whose home was affected by the deluge at the weekend to contact them and register their property as soon as possible.
Anyone whose home has been damaged by the flooding can register their property with the council to take advantage of the Department for Communities Emergency scheme.
This fund is available to assist householders by providing up to £1,000 to help make their home fit to live in following inspections by council staff.
Business premises affected by flood damage do not qualify for financial support under this scheme.
Six people were rescued by emergency services on Saturday evening as torrential rain fell across the area.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has faced criticism for its response to the flooding, but Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd commended his officials and said they were "well prepared" for the event.
He said the flooding at the weekend began so quickly there was little anyone could have done.
Despite having only a 20-minute warning ahead of Saturday night's heavy rain his department, the minister said, had "swung into action across the area that was affected".
Mr O'Dowd visited affected homes earlier this week in Strabane, Eglinton and Drumahoe and spoke with disgruntled residents who have called for more to be done to protect their homes in the future.
Officials will review the department's response to Saturday's floods to see "what lessons can be learned", he said.
Mr O'Dowd said that he fully recognises the need to introduce longer term solutions as swiftly as possible to reduce the impacts of further flooding.