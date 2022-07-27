Four arrested as drugs seized in Belfast and Lurgan
- Published
Four men have been arrested following the seizure of more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of suspected illegal drugs in Belfast and Lurgan.
Police said suspected Class B drugs worth £275,000 and Class A drugs worth £2,000 were found following searches of two vehicles and four properties.
Cash and other items were also seized following the searches on Tuesday.
The men, two aged 36, one aged 40 and another 42, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences.
Det Insp Kelly said the arrests represented the PSNI's "commitment to tackling drug criminality".
"A significant quantity of drugs has been removed from our streets; drugs which cause misery and pain to families and communities," she added.
"The supply of drugs only serves to line the pockets of organised criminal gangs who prey on the vulnerable in our society."