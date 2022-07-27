Craigavon: Shotgun used in attack on house in Meadowbrook area
- Published
A woman has escaped injury after shots were fired at a house in Craigavon on Tuesday night.
Two shots were fired from a shotgun at a house in the Meadowbrook area at about 23:15 BST.
A front window was damaged as was a car that was parked outside the house. The woman, who is in her 30s, was upstairs at the time.
Police said enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
They have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.