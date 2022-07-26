Warning that Troubles injured may be missing out on compensation
People who were injured during the Troubles may be missing out on compensation because of a lack of evidence in their applications to the Victims' Payment Board.
Just over 2,600 people have applied for payment since the Troubles Permanent Disablement Scheme opened in August.
So far, 110 determinations have been made, but just 40% will receive money.
Paul Bullick, from the board, urged applicants to use the funded help on offer.
More than 3,500 died in the Troubles and the Northern Ireland Office has estimated that another 40,000 people were injured.
So far, applications have come not only from Northern Ireland but from Great Britain, Europe and further afield.
Mr Bullick said he recognised that the application process could seem "complicated and daunting" but that there were a number of groups funded by the Executive Office to offer assistance.
"The Victims' Payments Board does not want that be an impediment to any one making an application to the scheme and so we have ensured that free advice and support is available to those who need it," he said.
"I would strongly encourage anyone who has suffered a permanent disablement as a result of a Troubles-related incident, and who requires assistance, to get in touch with one of the groups who are providing this free service to victims and survivors."
"They can prove to be very helpful and very valuable in pulling together an application and helping to pinpoint evidence to support that application."
The VPB welcomes applications from anyone who has suffered a permanent disablement as a result of a Troubles-related incident, through no fault of their own.
Welfare advisers are available to assist applicants through the application process.
Contact details for the organisations providing that support can be found on the VPB website.