North west floods: Infrastructure minister to visit flooded homes
Northern Ireland's infrastructure minister John O'Dowd is to visit the north west on Tuesday following flooding in the region at the weekend.
More than 300 homes reported flood damage to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
Six people were rescued by emergency services on Saturday evening as torrential rain fell across the area.
It is understood 70mm of rain fell in the space of five hours, overwhelming river banks and drainage systems.
Mr O'Dowd will visit Strabane, Drumahoe, Eglinton and Derry to see the affect on residents and businesses.
Mamie Quigley, 84, lives in Strabane's Ballycolman estate.
It's an area that has been repeatedly damaged by floods.
"I am not angry, I am hurt," she told BBC Radio Foyle on Tuesday.
"I am hurt because, not only me, but all of my neighbours is the same as me. Every one of us. Three times in two years and nobody is doing anything about it. That is ridiculous.
"We have had meetings but nothing happens," she said.
The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it was "well prepared for this event" despite coming under fire for how it responded at the weekend.
Any home that has been damaged by the flooding can register their property with Derry and Strabane council to avail of the Department for Communities Emergency scheme.
This fund is available to assist householders by providing up to £1,000 to help make their home fit to live in following inspections by council staff.
Business premises affected by flood damage do not qualify for financial support under this scheme.