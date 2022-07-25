David Trimble: Former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader dies
Lord Trimble, former first minister of Northern Ireland and Ulster Unionist Party leader, has died.
Lord Trimble, who was 77, led the UUP between 1995 and 2005, and was instrumental in the negotiation of the Good Friday Agreement - the peace deal which ended the worst of Northern Ireland's Troubles.
His efforts won him the Nobel Peace Prize along with SDLP leader John Hume.
Since 2006, he sat in the House of Lords as Baron Trimble of Lisnagarvey.
He was the first person to serve in the role of first minister.
A statement from the UUP said: "It is with great sadness that the family of Lord Trimble announce that he passed away peacefully earlier today following a short illness."
Current UUP leader Doug Beattie described Lord Trimble as a "political giant".
"David Trimble was a man of courage and vision. He chose to grasp the opportunity for peace when it presented itself and sought to end the decades of violence that blighted his beloved Northern Ireland," Mr Beattie said.
"He will forever be associated with the leadership he demonstrated in the negotiations that led up to the 1998 Belfast Agreement.
"The bravery and courage he demonstrated whilst battling his recent illness was typical of the qualities he showed in his political career, at Stormont and at Westminster.
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Micheál Martin said Lord Trimble played "a crucial and courageous role in bringing peace to Northern Ireland".
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood described him as "one of the most consequential political leaders of the last century".
He added that without the former UUP leader's political bravery, the Good Friday Agreement would never have been signed.
Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill said Lord Trimble's courage in helping negotiate the agreement "leaves a legacy a quarter century on for which he and his family should be rightly proud".
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the former first minister "made a huge contribution to Northern Ireland, and to political life in the United Kingdom" and was a "committed and passionate unionist who always wanted the best for Northern Ireland".
Sir Jeffrey's disagreements with Lord Trimble over the Good Friday Agreement led to him quitting the UUP in 2003 and defecting to the DUP.
"Whilst our political paths parted within the Ulster Unionist Party, there can be no doubting his bravery and determination in leadership at that time," Sir Jeffrey added.
Lord Trimble's political journey took him from a young hardliner in the 1970s to a unionist leader who compromised to help deliver an executive and assembly at Stormont where unionism and nationalism shared power.
He received much praise, including the Nobel Peace Prize with Mr Hume, for helping to bring to an end to decades of violence in Northern Ireland.
Mr Hume died in August 2020, a few months after Seamus Mallon of the SDLP, who served as deputy first minister when Lord Trimble was first minister.
But Lord Trimble also came in for sustained criticism from others within political unionism for signing up to the Good Friday Agreement, particularly the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
He was criticised for agreeing a deal which allowed Sinn Féin - the political wing of the IRA - to enter into the devolved government while the IRA had not decommissioned its weapons.
In 2005, he lost his House of Commons seat to a DUP challenger and went on to enter the House of Lords where he sat as a Conservative Party peer.
Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said the Good Friday Agreement was Lord Trimble's greatest legacy.
"His contribution to the peace process and the ending of violence in our society helped secure his place in history," she said.
Northern Ireland Secretary Shailesh Vara said Lord Trimble would be remembered for "his unshaking defence of peace" and his leadership in negotiating the Good Friday Agreement.
In a tweet, Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer described him as a "towering figure of Northern Ireland and British politics".
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister said that while he fundamentally disagreed with Lord Trimble over the Good Friday Agreement, he was a "foremost thinker within unionism".