Belfast: Man accused of transporting cannabis refused bail
- Published
A man accused of transporting more than 20kg of cannabis seized at Belfast International Airport claimed he thought his suitcases contained cigarettes, the High Court has been told.
Kaman Wan, 51, of Scales Road in London, was arrested on July 17.
Searches revealed 23kg of cannabis with an estimated value of £138,000 (€162,820).
Mr Wan told police he had made four trips of a similar nature previously.
He was refused bail on the charge of possessing Class B drugs with intent to supply.
A lawyer for the prosecution said officers had been alerted after a strong smell of cannabis was detected coming from Mr Wan's luggage.
When police approached Mr Wan, he allegedly asked: "Are you speaking to me about the drugs?"
However, the accused later claimed that he believed that his luggage was tobacco only.
The court was told that Mr Wan was approached by a "mysterious man" near his home who asked him to transport suitcases to Northern Ireland on several occasions.
Mr Wan travelled to Belfast, delivered the unopened suitcases to specified addresses, and flew back to London, the court heard.
The prosecution also said that he had been given between £300 and £400 for his role as a courier.
It was argued that the seizure was linked to an organised crime gang.
'No master criminal'
A defence lawyer for the accused said that Mr Wan had cooperated with the police about his previous trips to Northern Ireland.
It was argued that he had been duped "to a certain degree" into believing he was transporting cigarettes, adding that it was not the work of a "master criminal".
A judge dismissed application for bail, stating that an address in Northern Ireland was necessary to deal with the risk of flight.
He added Mr Wan was allegedly a "willing participant" in the importation, and it was not the first time he engaged in the same activity.
The case continues.