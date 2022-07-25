Thieves using "clever technology" to steal keyless entry cars
Police have warned owners of keyless entry cars that advances in technology are enabling thieves to steal cars "right from under your nose" after a spate of thefts in Northern Ireland.
Access to vehicles can now be gained by redirecting the wireless signal from a key fob.
Thirty five cars have been stolen using "clever technology" over the last 11 months, police said.
Detectives believe an organised crime group could be behind the recent spate.
They have warned that the cars targeted are usually "extremely expensive, so the loss is great".
"With advances in technology, thieves are now able to gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob. They only need to be within a few metres of your car key to get the signal, even if it's inside your home," said Det Insp Bell.
"We are urging the public to be vigilant, especially those with keyless entry cars."
Police said owners can help prevent thefts by taking a number of precautions, including keeping car keys, including spares, away from the car, doors and windows when at home.
Motorists are also advised to put keys in a signal-blocking pouch, such as a Faraday Bag, turn off wireless signals on your fob when it is not being used
Using a steering wheel lock or car alarm, and parking in a garage overnight if possible is also advised.
How keyless theft works
Keyless car entry systems let drivers open and start their cars without taking their key out of their pocket.
Thieves, normally working in pairs, will target a car parked outside a house.
One criminal will hold a device close to the car that boosts the signal meant for the key, while the other thief will stand close to the house with another device that relays that signal to the key, fooling the system.