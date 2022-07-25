North west floods: Lives prioritised over property, says fire service
- Published
Lives had to be prioritised over property during the weekend's heavy flooding in the north west, Northern Ireland's Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has said.
Clean-up efforts are continuing in Londonderry and Strabane.
Six people were rescued by emergency services on Saturday evening as torrential rain fell across the area.
Many homes and businesses have been badly damaged by flood water.
NIFRS Group Commander David Doherty said crews had received more than 100 calls and responded to 49 incidents.
"Obviously our priority, initially, because we did get such a large volume of calls was responding to life-risk calls where we had to perform rescues," he said.
He added: "When we were turning up to incidents we were finding very fast moving water, that was pulling inside peoples' houses.
"A lot of the places that were flooded were places that have been flooded previously".
Between 19:00 on Saturday evening and 07:00 on Sunday morning, Castlederg recorded 40mm of rain on Saturday, 30mm of that falling in the space of an hour.
To put that into context, 40mm is almost half of what would be expected to get during the whole month of July.
In August 2017 more than 100 people were rescued after 63% of August's average rainfall fell within nine hours in the north west.
The Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for Northern Ireland from midday on Sunday until 21:00 BST.
Strabane was hit hard last night too.— Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) July 24, 2022
Emma Relf lives in the Ballycolman Estate and told me water was gushing in her front and back doors at the same time. In an emotional interview she calls on @conormurphysf to "act now and visit the area".
Busy Breakfast Show tmrw morn. pic.twitter.com/PYqhpzr1Wd
Emma Relf lives in Ballycolman in Strabane.
It is an area that has been badly affected by flooding over recent years.
"This is the fourth time we have been flooded. We are always on high alert," she said.
She said she had been out for a time on Saturday evening. When she returned home at about 21:30 BST, it was "just carnage".
"Our houses were just completely wrecked right through. It was coming in the front door and out the back," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
Her home has been badly damaged by flooding before including twice in 2020.
"I was one of the lucky ones to have house insurance. I have just finished getting new everything and here we are again.
"I am just fed up. We have been made promises to get a solution.
"I can not live like this, we cannot carry on like this. Two years after false promises we are sitting looking out with sandbags everywhere and a house filled with dirty filthy water, black sewer water through our house," she said.
"I have put my heart and soul into this house, we just need answers, we just need a solution," she said.
North west rainfall almost half of monthly average
By BBC News NI weather presenter Angie Philips
Many would like to remember the weekend for the Foyle Maritime Festival or enjoying the great outdoors.
However, it was the weather that was making the headlines for others.
An area of low pressure moved past the northwest bringing weather fronts and very unsettled conditions.
As those fronts moved in against quite warm and humid air, it created very unstable convection conditions with rapidly rising air.
As a result, huge cumulonimbus clouds built up and gave torrential downpours and thunderstorms which gave a lot of rain in a short spell of time.
That lead to the flooding in parts of the west, especially in Derry and Tyrone with many homes and businesses badly affected.
Derry City and Strabane District Councillor Rachel Ferguson told BBC Foyle no substantial infrastructure work has taken place in the north west since the area was badly impacted by floods in 2017.
A Department for Infrastructure scheme is going through "a process of design," she said," to determine if it is affordable".
"But nothing has been done at this stage, the design has not been completed," she said.
SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan said major infrastructural changes are moving too slowly.
Some design and ground works have been under taken in relation to flood schemes in Eglinton and Drumahoe," he said
"They will require a full environmental impact assessment, that is not something that is done overnight.
"You are looking potentially at a year or two before any work starts on the ground. That is far too long".
Debbie Caufield, the manager at Eglinton Community Hall, said the local community needs more flood protection.
300 calls
"We have been waiting now quite a couple of years for a flood alleviation scheme. We hope maybe this will be the catalyst in saying this cannot happen again in this area".
The department said its operational teams were on a heightened state of alert and it responded to almost 300 calls to its flooding incident line.
It estimates that more than 8,000 sandbags were deployed.
Derry City and Strabane District Council said it worked with relevant agencies as part of a multi-agency response.
The Emergency Payment Scheme has been made available by the Department for Communities to assist those worst affected by the floods with a £1,000 payment.