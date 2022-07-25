NI politics: SDLP to form official opposition at Stormont
By Gareth Gordon
BBC News NI Political Correspondent
- Published
The Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) has confirmed it will form the official opposition at Stormont.
The party has written to the assembly Speaker informing him of the move.
Following disappointing election results in May, the party lost its right to nominate a minister to the executive.
Party leader Colum Eastwood said he has formally nominated South Belfast assembly member Matthew O'Toole to lead the opposition.
Mr O'Toole has encouraged other parties, particularly the Alliance Party and Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), to join the SDLP in forming an opposition.
"Our opposition to the politics of division and deadlock which has infected Stormont is about transforming this place and the lives of all its citizens. And my appeal to others is that if you've had enough of the failure, then join us. We can build something much better together," he said.
Mr Eastwood, who sits in the House of Commons, said the SDLP would provide a "constructive alternative to the politics of division, deadlock and failure".
The party won eight seats in May's election, four fewer than before.
It is not the first time the party has been in opposition at the assembly after it, along with the UUP, did not nominate ministers to the executive in May 2016.
Both parties returned to the executive in January 2020 after power sharing was restored.
The assembly is to be recalled on Tuesday for the third time in another attempt to nominate a speaker after the SDLP's successful petition.
The assembly has not been sitting full time because the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has refused to vote for a Speaker.
The party is refusing to re-enter power sharing as part of its protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.