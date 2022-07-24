Ballymena: Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright dies
Wrightbus founder and former unionist councillor Sir William Wright has died.
Sir William founded the Ballymena, County Antrim, bus manufacturing firm with his father, Robert, in a tin shed in 1946.
He was knighted in the Queen's 2018 New Years Honours for services to the economy and the bus industry.
DUP MP Ian Paisley said he was "one of the last true captains of industry and commerce and a man who has left his mark, not just locally but globally".