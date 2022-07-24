Strabane: Woman, 46, charged over attempt to drive ambulance
- Published
A woman has been charged after an attempt was made to drive off in an ambulance in Strabane, County Tyrone.
It happened in the Brigade Terrace area on Saturday, police said.
The 46-year-old has been charged with excess alcohol in breath, and taking a motor vehicle without authority.
She is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates' Court on 11 August and, as is procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.