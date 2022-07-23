Flooding: Warning of hazardous conditions in Derry and Strabane
Police have advised drivers in the Londonderry and Strabane areas of hazardous driving conditions due to flooding.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain on Saturday evening until 23:00.
The Foyle Maritime Festival ended its programme of events for the evening due to safety concerns.
There were reports that some properties had been flooded.
Local councillor Jason Barr told BBC News NI: "With the intense volume that the rain came down the actions of ourselves couldn't have prevented it."
Mr Barr said the council and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were prompt to distribute sand bags to properties at risk.
The rain in Derry is torrential. Reports of flooding in parts of the city. pic.twitter.com/Daxtlp29bH— Barra Best (@barrabest) July 23, 2022
Councillor Steven Edwards described the downpour as "apocalyptic".
The Western Trust said the emergency department at Altnagelvin Hospital had been affected by the "unseasonal heavy rain" and that as a result, some areas of the department had to temporarily close.