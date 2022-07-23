Drug-related deaths: Action demanded to support homeless and vulnerable in Belfast
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
Protestors have demanded urgent action to support homeless and vulnerable people in Belfast.
A demonstration was held in the city centre on Saturday afternoon following a spate of drugs-related deaths.
Crowds marched from a soup kitchen in north Belfast to the City Hall in response to the deaths.
An emergency meeting on Friday heard 15 people had died from overdoses in the city in the last two months.
The demonstration was attended by homeless shelter volunteers, support workers, politicians and trade unions.
Lee-Marie Hughes' sister Catherine Kenny was found dead six years ago in a shop doorway in Donegall Place.
She said he sister had struggled from an early age with mental health problems.
"It certainly wasn't treated and it certainly wasn't managed," Ms Hughes told BBC News NI at Saturday's demonstration.
"She couldn't cope with the demons in her head and her only escape was to take drugs."
'Nothing has changed'
Ms Hughes said her sister suffered from a drug and alcohol addiction and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
"Clearly nothing has changed, we are in a worse situation now, in fact we are in a crisis now," she said.
Ms Hughes said there needed to be early intervention when it comes to addressing mental health issues and said residential rehabilitation was key for people who struggle with addiction issues.
"One or two visits to an addiction meeting every couple of weeks isn't going to fix it, so for me it's about those resources, the funds for those and they can only come from the government purse and if we have no government we are not going to get that."
'Anger mounting'
Damian McNairney, volunteer and trustee from The People's Kitchen in Belfast said enough was enough and that there was time for real change.
"Today is about sorrow and respect for the people who have unfortunately passed at that lack of support, it is also about anger mounting," he said.
"People in a political situation aren't listening to people on the street, they aren't listening to the charities, they aren't listening to the people demanding change.
"Unless there is an overall plan for the future and a concentrated effort to work with people with mental health issues, with addiction, these deaths are going to continue."
SDLP councillor Paul McCusker, who has been working with the homeless for 10 years, said he had never seen as much despair and devastation on the streets.
"Enough is enough, and it's time for change," he said.
It is understood that there have been a total of 34 drugs related deaths in the greater Belfast area since the start of 2022.
Not all of those who died of drug use were homeless, but some of them were known to homeless charities.
In a statement, Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black has said the council would continue to support the ongoing work of Stormont departments and statutory agencies "to find solutions to address the complex issues associated with homelessness and addiction, and to end long-term homelessness in the city".