Newtownards air crash: Caroline Mawhinney was 'kind and caring mother'
Caroline Mawhinney, one of the victims of a light aircraft crash in Newtownards, County Down, was a "most loving, kind and caring mother", her family has said.
Ms Mawhinney and Philip Murdock died in the crash at Newtownards Airport shortly after 20:20 BST on Tuesday evening.
They were both members of Ulster Flying Club.
Ms Mawhinney, 44, was a mother-of-two who lived just outside Newtownards.
Her family said she had worked as a mechanical engineer with a manufacturing company for 20 years "before changing direction and studying to be a teacher".
She had graduated recently with her PGCE (Postgraduate Certificate in Education) and was due to start a new job as a technology teacher at New-Bridge Integrated College in Loughbrickland, her family said.
"She was a qualified pilot and loved spending time at Newtownards Flying Club," her family said in a statement.
"Caroline was always smiling, energetic and really lived life to the full. She was so loved by all of her family and friends."
Mr Murdock was the managing director of security firm Envision Intelligent Solutions in Craigavon, County Armagh.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and air accident investigators have launched separate investigations.
Johnson Controls, an American-Irish conglomerate that bought Envision earlier this year, paid tribute to Mr Murdock as a "passionate and charismatic" colleague.
In a statement, the company said: "The team at Envision are a close-knit team and we are supporting them and Philip's family through this difficult time as best we can.
"Our thoughts are with his wife, his parents, his wider family and of course, his Envision team."
A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had sent a team of inspectors to the accident site.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was investigating on behalf of the coroner.
A PSNI spokesperson said its investigation was separate from the AAIB's and appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage to contact them.
On Wednesday, the Ulster Flying Club confirmed "with great sadness and regret" that two members had died in the crash.
"Our thoughts at this most terrible time are with the families and friends of the two people involved," it added.