Ulster Fleadh in Dromore 'a major celebration of Irish culture'
One of Ireland's largest celebrations of Irish music, dance and language has made a full return since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 2022 Ulster Fleadh is being held in Dromore, County Tyrone, and concludes on Sunday, after eight days.
About 25,000 are expected to attend, bringing more than £2m to the local economy, according to organisers.
"It is an event where memories are made," said Barry McElduff, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.
"The Ulster Fleadh is one of the largest celebrations of traditional Irish music and culture in Ireland.
"Competitions are a crucial part of the Ulster Fleadh, but the Fleadh also offers so much more. It provides musicians, singers and dancers with a platform to showcase their talents, share stories and make new friends.
"I am delighted that it is returning as a live event this year for the first time in three years and to Dromore for the first time in nine years."
Mr McElduff added that he was confident those attending would receive "a real Tyrone fáilte [welcome] and that the local community will have done themselves and us all proud".
The regional resource centre for Irish traditions in Ulster, Dún Uladh, told BBC News NI the festival's mission is to deliver "a highly visible authentic celebration of our unique cultural heritage".
Dún Uladh said that by showcasing local talent, it makes "the traditional arts a truly enriching, visible and vibrant part of society ensuring that everyone can benefit from their unique social, cultural and economic benefits".
There will be a closing parade in Dromore on Sunday to mark the end of the festival.