Finaghy: Substantial damage caused to door in explosion at house
- Published
An explosion has caused substantial damage to the front door of a house in south Belfast.
Police said an object was left at the property in Kinnegar Road in Finaghy shortly after midnight on Friday.
Two men wearing black clothing were seen leaving along Benmore Drive toward Mount Aboo Park after the blast.
There are no reports of any injuries, but Alliance councillor Micky Murray said it was a wonder no-one was hurt.
"I've had contact from residents, people are quite shocked," he told BBC News NI.
"We could have been waking up to a very different headline this morning."
Mr Murray said the incident had caused a lot of anxiety for residents.
"This is a very quiet area, very settled and there is very little disruption that happens," he said.
"We don't know if this was a one-off incident, if it was planned and that's the worry for people here, just living with the constant anxiety of what's next."