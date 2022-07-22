Foyle Maritime Festival attracts record-breaking crowds
A record-breaking number of people will attend this year's Foyle Maritime Festival, organisers say.
Derry City and Strabane District Council said more than 30,000 descended on Londonderry's quay on Wednesday - the first day of the festival's five day run.
More than 210,000 people attended the festival in 2018.
"I think that this year we are going to exceed that," Derry's mayor Sandra Duffy said.
Council had previously estimated crowds of around 150,000.
"The amount of people on the quay has been amazing," she told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Local traders are extremely happy."
In 2018, the festival generated an estimated £2m for the local economy.
The city's Queens Quay has been closed for the event's run and transformed into a 1.5km (0.9 mile) festival marina.
One area has been specifically designated for local traders, which is vital, the mayor said, to "give a bounce to our city and district".
Among them is Ryan Bradley, who owns two local pizza restaurants in Derry and is this week operating a quayside stall.
Ryan said he sold so many pizzas on Thursday that by early evening he had ran out of dough.
"It has exceeded our expectations it has been so busy," he said.
"It is all hands to the pump. Yesterday (Thursday) we probably did around about 300-350 pizzas".
The festival is one of two big events taking place in Derry this week. More than 450 youth football teams are also playing in the Foyle Cup.
The two combined, Selena Horshi of the city's chamber of commerce said, means the chances of getting a hotel room in the city this weekend are slim.
"We are talking pretty much fully booked. We should sit at 100% occupancy or close to it this weekend," she said.
Ms Horshi said there was a real sense of positivity among chamber members because of the festival.
"It is a fantastic event for tourism," she said.
"We need all of this. We need to have Derry City back on the map as somewhere people need to come".
The festival celebrates the city's maritime history and coincides with the arrival in Derry of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
Visitors have been enjoying live performances, art and learning workshops, animated family fun zones, water activities, food trails, as well as boat viewings and ship tours.
The festival's What Lies Beneath showcase takes place on Friday night and will culminate in a fireworks display over the Foyle at 22:45 BST.
Special transport and traffic arrangements will be in place to deal with the thousands of expected visitors.