NI assembly to be recalled in Speaker election bid
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The Stormont Assembly is to be recalled on Tuesday in a bid to elect a new Speaker.
It will be the third time assembly members have been recalled to Stormont since the recent election in May.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has been refusing to re-enter power sharing due to its ongoing protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The SDLP secured support from Sinn Féin and Alliance to hold the recall petition next week.
The outgoing Speaker, Alex Maskey, confirmed details in a letter to all assembly members on Thursday.