Welsh teachers to get below inflation pay rise
Teachers in Wales will get a below-inflation pay rise this year, the Welsh government has announced.
Salaries will rise by 5% rise in the first year and could go up by 3.5% in the second.
Teaching unions reacted with alarm to the news, and two are expected to ballot members for industrial action.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said he was committed to finding ways to reward teachers.
Inflation currently stands at 9.4% in the UK, and is predicted to reach 11%.
Accepting the recommendations of an independent pay review body "in principle," Mr Miles agreed that salaries should rise by 5% from September 2022.
That will put starting salaries for new teachers of £28,866. The salaries of more experienced classroom teachers will rise to £44,450.
But the body's call for a by 3.5% in September 2023 would be used as a "planning assumption" - although it will be subject to review.
Mr Miles said the pay body's recommendation that, given "current economic uncertainties and pressures", future pay awards next year need to be kept under review is "sensible".
It had also recommended that from September 2023 starting salaries are increased to at least £30,000.
Mr Miles said he was "committed to finding ways we can continue to reward and recognise our teachers here in Wales through this difficult economic period".
Similar pay increases of between 5% - 8.9% for teachers in their first year have been promised in England by the UK government.
NEU Cymru, which is Wales' largest education union. will hold a preliminary ballot for industrial action in the autumn, "given this very poor pay proposal".
David Evans, the union's Wales secretary, accused the proposal of being a reaction to what is happening in England: "We simply cannot allow these attacks on our members pay and their standards of living to continue."
He said if there is "no movement come September, we will have no hesitation in recommending that our members take action".
'Scandalous'
NASUWT has already said it will ballot for industrial action if teachers do not receive a 12% pay award.
The union accused the Welsh government of waiting until schools close for the summer to "deliver another real-terms pay cut for teachers".
"It is scandalous that many experienced teachers and school leaders are already leaving the profession and today's announcement will do little to stop that," the union's general secretary Patrick Roach said.
Meanwhile headteachers group the NAHT said it would consult with its members to decide what to do next.
It's understood not to be ruling out future industrial action, something the 125-year old union has never done in Wales.
Laura Doel, NAHT Cymru director, said 5% was a "pay cut" that does "nothing to address the decade of cuts to salaries".
The Welsh government's decision on what it will pay NHS staff this year is also expected soon.
Peter Fox, Welsh Conservative Shadow Finance Minister, said it was a "fair settlement".
He said: "While the desire to award our public servants a greater reward while the cost-of-living is on the increase, we must also be acutely aware of potential inflationary effects of doing so."