Newtownards air crash: Philip Murdock one of two people killed
- Published
One of two people killed in a light aircraft crash in Newtownards, County Down, has been named locally as businessman Philip Murdock.
The other victim was a woman, but her identity has not yet been confirmed. Both were members of the Ulster Flying Club.
Mr Murdock was the managing director of security firm Envision Intelligent Solutions in County Armagh.
The crash happened at Newtownards Airport on Tuesday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and air accident investigators have launched separate investigations.
A spokesperson for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it had sent a team of inspectors to the accident site.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it is investigating on behalf of the coroner.
A PSNI spokesperson said its investigation was separate from the AAIB's and appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or has footage to contact them.
On Wednesday, the Ulster Flying Club confirmed "with great sadness and regret" that two members had died in the crash.
"Our thoughts at this most terrible time are with the families and friends of the two people involved," it added.