Northern Ireland receives less than 1% of UK research funding
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland received less than 1% of total funding paid out by the UK's main research body in 2020/21.
That is according to an independent review into the role of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).
UKRI is a government body and the UK's largest public funder of research and innovation, investing billions every year.
Some contributors to the review claimed there was an "imbalance" in the levels of funding it awarded outside England.
But the review said there was "no evidence of a specific English bias" in funding decisions.
UKRI was set up in 2018 by the UK government, combining a number of existing research funding bodies and Innovate UK - the UK's innovation agency.
It makes grants to universities, colleges, research institutes and businesses across the UK.
For instance, in June 2022, Queen's University Belfast (QUB) received a £2.8m grant from UKRI's Impact Acceleration Account to advance some of their research.
Ulster University (UU) was awarded over £450,000 from the same fund for research in a number of arts and humanities subjects.
But according to a review of the organisation led by Sir David Grant, Northern Ireland received only 0.9% of total UKRI funding in 2020/21.
Out of more than £3.7bn distributed by UKRI's research councils in 2020/21, Northern Ireland received £29m.
Meanwhile, around £19m was spent in Northern Ireland of Innovate UK's total 2020/21 grants of over £1.5bn.
Overall, Northern Ireland received £48m out of around £5.3bn spent by UKRI's research councils and Innovate UK in 2020/21.
"The data shows that much of the spending is focused on London and the south-east of England whereas much of the rest of England, Wales and Northern Ireland get less funding," the review said.
"Respondents to the review noted an imbalance in the levels of funding awarded by UKRI to the devolved administrations."
"Scotland tends to receive similar levels of UKRI funding to England in per capita terms, receiving 7.4% of research council and Innovate UK funding in 2020/21.
"However, Wales and Northern Ireland underperform with Wales receiving 2.4% and Northern Ireland 0.9% of research council and Innovate UK funding in 2020/21."
'No evidence of English bias'
The review said the reasons for the distribution included higher spending where there were "clusters" of universities or research in one area.
But while it "found no evidence of a specific English bias," the review said that UKRI may need to take account of the government's "levelling up" plan in future decisions.
Concerns have previously been raised about the UK's continued access to a major EU research programme.
Horizon Europe is the EU's key funding programme for research and innovation, with a current budget of €95.5bn (£81.2bn).
The UK negotiated associate membership after Brexit, but that membership has not yet been ratified.
The EU has indicated UK participation is tied to the row about the Northern Ireland Protocol.
In January, a senior Queens University academic said that 20% of its research funding was at risk if there was no resolution to the dispute.