Newtownards: Building collapse closes town centre street
A building has partially collapsed in the centre of Newtownards, County Down.
Mark Street is closed in both directions between its junctions with Railway Street and Mary Street, the police have said.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services have not reported any injuries but motorists and pedestrians have been urged to avoid the area.
A spokeswoman for the NIFRS said three appliances are at the scene as well as a specialist rescue team, as a precaution.
A number of vehicles are inside this accident repair building which collapsed in Newtownards earlier. pic.twitter.com/BIt7At0lXb— Kevin Sharkey (@tv_KevinSharkey) July 20, 2022
The owner of the building, which was previously a car repair garage, confirmed to authorities that the workshop was locked and no one was inside.
BBC News NI understands that officers from Ards and North Down Borough Council and Northern Ireland Electricity are also at the scene assessing the situation.
It is possible the street could remain closed overnight.