Police seize almost 250,000 illegal tablets set for NI addresses
- Published
Almost 250,000 illegal and unlicensed tablets that were due to be sent to addresses throughout Northern Ireland have been seized.
The drugs were bought online but were intercepted as part of a global police action code-named Operation Pangea.
Stormont ministers praised the agencies involved in the seizures and issued a warning to the public not to buy medicines from illegal sources.
The tablets were intercepted during "a specific week of action" in June.
Among the haul of more than 242,000 tablets were diazepam, used to treat anxiety; pregabalin, used to medicate epilepsy and anxiety; and the breast cancer drug tamoxifen.
Inhalers used to treat asthma were also among the seized items.
'Unhygienic laboratories'
In total, the medications had an estimated street value of almost £250,000.
"The success of the operation means that hundreds of thousands of illicit tablets have been prevented from being distributed in Northern Ireland and lives have no doubt been saved as a result," said Justice Minister Naomi Long.
"Buying medicines from online sites may put people's physical and mental wellbeing at risk and the criminal networks behind these counterfeit products are making profits by exploiting vulnerable and unsuspecting consumers."
Health Minister Robin Swann warned anyone thinking of buying medication from illegal sources that they cannot know "where the tablets have originated or what they really contain".
Operation Pangea is co-ordinated by Interpol but the local seizures were the result of a joint effort from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), Border Force and officials from the Department of Health Medicines Regulatory Group.
ACC Mark McEwan, from the PSNI, warned that unregulated drugs "are often produced in illicit, unhygienic laboratories, and are made to look like the genuine product".
"On their own or in any combination these drugs are incredibly dangerous to take," he said.
"By working with our partners in the Organised Crime Task Force, this operation has removed a significant amount of incredibly harmful counterfeit and unlawful prescription from our communities."