Foyle Maritime Festival returns after Covid-19 suspension
About 150,000 people are expected along Londonderry's quay to celebrate the city's seafaring heritage.
The Foyle Maritime Festival, which was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic, begins on Wednesday.
It coincides with the arrival in Derry of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.
Organisers said the event, in which the quay is transformed into a 1.5km (0.9 mile) festival marina, would be the best yet.
"This year is going to be even bigger and better than ever, it will not disappoint," Aeidin McCarter, head of culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, said.
Mayor of Derry Sandra Duffy said she could not wait to see the quayside buzzing once again.
"We have been waiting a long time for the arrival of the Foyle Maritime Festival and there has been such a sense of anticipation building," she said.
"I know the Maritime Festival is going to enjoy a fabulous turnout," she said.
The festival includes live performances, art and learning workshops, animated family fun zones, water activities, food trails, as well as boat viewings and ship tours, including on the Grace O'Malley.
The 164ft long schooner is set to sail up the Foyle in the coming days.
It is the tall ship's first appearance in Ireland since it was bought by the Atlantic Youth Trust Charity.
Quiet at the moment but this is our @BBCRadioFoyle/@bbcradioulster hub over the next few days for the @foylemaritime fest. Starts properly at midday and tens of thousands are expected on the quay.— Dean McLaughlin (@Dean_Journalist) July 20, 2022
⛵🍔🌯🎶 pic.twitter.com/Entt6Kz8at
The festival theme for 2022 is What Lies Beneath, focusing on marine science, sustainability and protecting underwater ecosystems.
The What Lies Beneath showcase takes place on Friday night and will culminate in a fireworks display over the Foyle.
"That's a whole interactive landscape production on and off the water, an absolute spectacle. We'd be encouraging people to get out early on Friday evening. It's a real highlight," Ms McCarter said.
Other highlights will see a Coney Island style boardwalk and beach recreated on the quay while VR tech will allow festivals goers a chance to explore relive some key moments in Derry's seafaring history.
That will include the 19th century emigration from Derry to North America and the naval role the city played in both world wars.
Special transport and traffic arrangements will be in place to deal with the thousands of expected visitors.
Queens Quay is closed to traffic for the duration of the festival.
The maritime festival in Derry is now one of the biggest events on the city's calendar.
In 2018 it generated an estimated £2m for the local economy attracted more than 210,000 people to the city.
It will draw to a close on Sunday, when a Parade of Sail will mark the departure of the Clipper yachts.
This year will mark the 10th year of partnership between the Clipper Race and Derry.