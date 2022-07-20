Newtownards air crash: Community 'in shock' as two believed dead
- Published
The community in Newtownards are in shock after two people were believed to have been killed in a light aircraft crash, a councillor has said.
Vicki Moore was speaking from the scene of the crash, which happened at 20:20 BST on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said in a statement that it received a 999 call.
It despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the scene.
"No patients were taken from the scene," the statement added.
"As somebody who lives very locally - just under the flight path of the airfield - I know how busy it is," Ms Moore, an Alliance councillor, told BBC News NI.
"This will be a terrible shock to the community and very sad news for the families affected.
"The airfield is so popular, it is not expected that something like this would happen."
She said her thoughts were with the families and anyone else affected. She was also very grateful for the response of the emergency services.
Emergency services remained at the scene of the crash until late on Tuesday night.
Many private light aircraft, helicopter and microlight pilots base their aircraft at the airport which is also home to flying schools.