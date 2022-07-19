Beaches: Crawfordsburn and Helen's Bay anti-social issues concern
- Published
Concerns have been raised over crowds flocking to north Down's beaches after reports of bottles being thrown at police officers at Crawfordsburn.
The police said officers were responding to reports of anti-social behaviour on Monday.
One was injured while "assisting with the crowds getting back on the train".
The beach at neighbouring Helen's Bay was similarly busy, with a councillor saying crowds there also bring issues.
The police said they were called to Crawfordsburn beach after reports of criminal damage and a "large altercation".
They seized drugs and a large amount of alcohol.
Insp David McClements said: "We saw significant numbers of visitors and while the vast majority were respectful of the local area there were a number of young people who left themselves in a vulnerable position due to the over-consumption of alcohol."
He added there were no serious incidents but "this unacceptable behaviour was upsetting for others - from local residents to dog walkers and those who genuinely love this natural space".
Insp McClements said the crowd dispersed by early evening after appeals for people to return home.
He urged parents or guardians to know what their children are doing and "make it clear that underage drinking and any behaviour that impacts negatively will not be tolerated".
"Young people could find themselves with a criminal record, which has all sorts of consequences."
Ards and North Down councillor Carl McClean said residents of neighbouring Helen's Bay expect problems any time there is good weather.
"It is deja vu, we get this every time there's a nice spot of weather," the Ulster Unionist representative said.
"The main issues are anti-social behaviour from youths coming down on the train with alcohol, who will be causing a danger to themselves and others."
He said the three main issues were littering, dog fouling and parking, which the councillor said was "dangerous and making life a misery for residents".
"I think if we could get those three things fixed - they're really difficult issues, you get this in many places and many beaches in good weather, but we don't seem to have been good enough to sit down with all those agencies and work together in a way that sees proper improvements," he added.
"It's a lot better than it used to be, but as yesterday showed we've a long way to go."
One resident, Alan Flack, said people in Helen's Bay "by and large just accept it".
However, he described Monday as "pandemonium" with police present at the train station during the evening.
He said in the past there had been issues with loud and obscene language from those returning to the train station, with some entering his garden to relieve themselves.
However, another resident said that although she was "too old" to access the beach, she enjoyed seeing younger people walking down to enjoy a day at Helens Bay.
The Department for Infrastructure said that "unfortunately the area around Helen's Bay has limited parking opportunities and therefore at times, increases in visitor numbers exceed the available capacity".
It added: "Inconsiderate parking should be brought to the attention of the Police Service of Northern Ireland who have the authority to take enforcement action where vehicles are causing an obstruction."
Translink said: "Due to exceptionally high demand on Monday 18 July for Bangor line train services, ticket sales to Helen's Bay were suspended to help manage capacity for return journeys.
"Additional service capacity was provided and additional staff were deployed, supported by the PSNI, to manage the high volume of passengers and ensure everyone got home safely."