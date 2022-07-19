Monkeypox: Twelve cases recorded in Northern Ireland
By Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI
- Published
There have been 12 cases of monkeypox in Northern Ireland up to 14 July, figures from the UK Health Security Agency show.
The first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Northern Ireland at the end of May.
Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus and is of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe.
There were 1,856 lab confirmed cases in the UK up to 14 July.
Of these, 46 were in Scotland, 12 were in Northern Ireland, 20 were in Wales and 1,778 in England.
The UK Health Security Agency has said anyone concerned they could be infected should phone NHS 111 or contact their local sexual health clinic - but call or email before visiting,
It has also advised anyone infected not to have sex while they have symptoms and use condoms for eight weeks after an infection as a precaution.
How do you catch monkeypox?
- The disease can be spread through close contact with an infected person
- It can enter the body through broken skin or through the eyes, nose or mouth.
- The infection usually clears up on its own and lasts between 14 and 21 days.
- It has not previously been described as a sexually-transmitted infection, but it can be passed on by direct contact during sex.
What are the symptoms?
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, particularly the hands and feet.
The rash changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.
Symptoms usually take between five and 21 days to appear after infection.