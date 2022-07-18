North Belfast: Attack on boy a 'sectarian hate crime'
Police are treating an attack on a teenage boy in north Belfast's Cityside retail park as a sectarian hate crime.
It is understood that two boys, aged 12 and 13, were coming out of a shop on Sunday when they were approached by a group of youths.
One of the boys was assaulted, the PSNI said.
"At this stage, the incident is being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime," Ch Insp Allister Hagan said.
Ch Insp Hagan said inquiries were continuing and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.
DUP assembly member Brian Kingston said one of the boys had been punched in the head in what he called a "nasty" attack.
"These must not be tolerated," he said.