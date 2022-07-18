John Steele death: Police seek witnesses to fatal fall from bonfire
Police have made a "specific appeal" to witnesses who were at the scene when a man fell to his death from a bonfire in Larne, County Antrim, nine days ago.
John Steele, who was in his 30s, died on the night of Saturday 9 July.
He was helping to build the bonfire in the Antiville housing estate, one of many that are built every July to mark the Battle of the Boyne anniversary.
The Antiville bonfire, constructed with wooden pallets, was more than 50ft (15m) tall.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was "investigating the circumstances" surrounding Mr Steele's sudden death.
"Shortly after 9.45pm, police received a report from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service that a male had fallen from the top of a bonfire," said a detective inspector.
"Sadly, despite attempts to save his life, he died at the scene. We would like to speak with anyone who was present at the time of this incident."
Witnesses have been asked to contact the PSNI by calling the non-emergency number 101.
The bonfire was built on land owned by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and it has also launched a separate investigation.