RNLI: Nine rescued from boat off County Antrim coast
Five adults and four children have been rescued after their boat hit a submerged object and started taking on water off the County Antrim coast.
Lifeboat crew from Red Bay RNLI in Cushendall were called on Sunday at about 12:50 BST to the scene near Fair Head.
The lifeboat crew found the vessel and got the people onto the lifeboat.
The group was taken to Ballycastle Harbour where they were helped by coastguards.
Two volunteer lifeboat crew then went to retrieve the boat.
They were transferred onto the craft with a salvage pump to stop the water coming in.
Serious situation'
Once the vessel was safe it was towed to safety to avoid it causing an obstruction at sea.
Red Bay RNLI Coxswain, Paddy McLaughlin described it as a "serious situation for the group".
"Conditions were good for the callout, and we are relieved it was a good outcome for all involved," he added.
He said that with the sunny weather set to continue people should be careful.
"We would advise everyone who is planning a trip on the water to take a means of communication should they need to raise the alarm and to wear a personal flotation device," he added.