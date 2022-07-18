Heatwave: Temperatures could reach up to 30C in parts of NI
- Published
Temperatures could reach up to 30C (86F) in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday.
In the Republic of Ireland, a yellow weather warning is in place with temperatures expected to reach up to 32C (89.6F).
Red and amber weather alerts for extreme heat are also in place across Great Britain.
Emergency services in Northern Ireland have said they expect an increase in the number of less urgent calls to 999.
However, there is no weather warning in place for Northern Ireland.
Due to the risks from warm weather, Downing Street said the alerts were being treated as a national emergency.
Climate change has made heatwaves more likely, as well as more intense and lasting longer.
The world has already warmed by about 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to emissions.
Northern Ireland had its hottest day of the year so far on Sunday with 27.7C (81.9F) recorded in Armagh.
The highest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland was 31.3C in Castlederg in County Tyrone last year..
The Republic of Ireland's weather service, Met Éireann, said it had expected "exceptionally warm weather" across the island and warned of the dangers of heat stress, especially among vulnerable people, broadcaster RTÉ reported.
On Sunday, temperatures in excess of 29C (84.2F) were recorded in Dublin's Phoenix Park.
Emergency calls only
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) has said it is expecting an increase in calls and appealed for the public to only contact them in the case of an emergency to "help protect the most vulnerable".
The service apologised for any delays people may experience.
Patients should consider using their own forms of transport to hospital, a spokesperson explained.
With the warm weather seeing more people heading to Northern Ireland's coastline, emergency services have also issued advice to take care near areas of water.
The RNLI urged anyone taking to the water to bring "a means of communication should they need to raise the alarm and to wear a personal flotation device".