Glenavy: Man in his 20s seriously injured after 'bladed weapon' attack
- Published
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after being attacked with what police believe was a bladed weapon in Glenavy in County Antrim.
It happened at about 19:30 BST in Glenavy Parade on Saturday.
Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended and found the man with serious injuries to his face and hand.
He was then taken to hospital for treatment.
A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon to cause an indictable offence.
He remains in police custody and police are appealing for information.