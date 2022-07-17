Omagh: Motorcycle set on fire in suspected arson attack
A suspected arson attack on a motorcycle has caused extensive damage at flats in Omagh, County Tyrone.
Police believe the bike was set alight outside a communal area in Culmore Park shortly after midnight.
The fire spread to a nearby bin and on to the window of a ground floor flat. The flat suffered extensive smoke damage.
The two occupants of the flat were able to escape uninjured. The motorcycle was also destroyed in the fire.
Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.