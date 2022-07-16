County Antrim: Four people escape injury in separate petrol bomb attacks
- Published
Four people, including a young child, have escaped injury after two separate petrol bomb attacks in County Antrim.
A petrol bomb was thrown through the living-room window of a house at Prospect Park, Carrickfergus at about 00:40 BST on Saturday.
A couple and their child were inside at the time.
Police say they were able to get the device out of the house and it has been taken away for further examination. Damage was caused to the living room.
During the second incident, petrol bombs were thrown at a woman's house in Glendun Close, Portrush at about 02:30 BST on Saturday.
The woman was not harmed but scorch damage has been caused to the front of the house and the main front door.
Firefighters also attended the scene alongside PSNI officers.
Police are appealing to those with information relating to both incidents to contact them.