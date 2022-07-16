Mallusk: Several vehicles destroyed in arson attack
A number of vehicles have been destroyed in an arson attack in Mallusk, County Antrim.
A parked car was set alight at a vehicle repair centre in the Hydepark Industrial Estate at about 20:00 BST on Friday.
It spread to others parked nearby, with seven vehicles being badly damaged or destroyed.
A red motorcycle with two people on board was seen in the area at the time of the attack.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.