Heatwave: Northern Ireland high temperature record could be topped
By Angie Phillips
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A heatwave is approaching the UK over the next few days.
Met Office amber warnings for extreme heat are in place for England, Wales and parts of southern Scotland and a red warning for parts of England on Monday and Tuesday.
The exceptionally hot conditions could be potentially life-threatening.
The heat is not typical summer weather, with highs possibly up to 40 or 41C and could cause quite a bit of disruption, on a par of for example of warnings for rain, snow or gales.
The nights will be quite stifling with temperatures holding above 20C in some places.
There isn't an extreme heat warning for Northern Ireland, but that's not to say it isn't going to get very warm or even hot in places over the next couple of days.
Night-time temperatures will be uncomfortable for sleeping, in the mid to high teens.
Sunday will see temperatures widely up to the mid-20s and as high as 26 or 27C inland and towards the south west.
Those temperatures are expected to be even higher on Monday, up to 30C possible towards the west, maybe a bit higher.
The highest temperature ever recorded in Northern Ireland was 31.3C in Castlederg, County Tyrone, last year on 21 July, which beat the previous record of 30.8C in June 1976 also July 1983.
Last year's record high temperature for Northern Ireland could well be challenged on Monday which sees the peak of the heat and strong sunshine.
UV levels will also be very high for both Sunday and Monday - so cover up or put on a sunscreen and keep hydrated if you're going to but out in the sun for any length of time.
It'll still very warm on Tuesday when the humidity will rise as well as a weather front starts to move in from the Atlantic.
That will signal a breakdown to the short lived very warm spell. Rain is forecast to move in later in the day and into Tuesday night and could be heavy and thundery.
Once this system moves through, it'll turn fresher for the rest of the week, with strong northwesterly winds for a time on Wednesday.